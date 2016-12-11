 
 
Sonntag, 11. Dezember 2016
04:50 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 11.12.2016
04:15 bis 05:00
Dokumentation

Light Pollution - The Disappearing Darkness

D 2015
Night-time satellite images of the Earth show a sea of light that stretches across populated areas around the globe. The electric light-bulb has come to represent economic prosperity and the advance of modern technology. But too much light can have a negative effect on the health of both humans and animals -- and scientists are warning of the dangers of light pollution. At night, city lights kill large numbers of insects, confuse migrating birds, and rob many people of a good night's sleep. Humans have developed their day
Originaltitel: Verlust der Nacht - Die globale Lichtverschmutzung

