Samstag, 26.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation
D 2015
Night-time satellite images of the Earth show a sea of light that stretches across populated areas around the globe. The electric light-bulb has come to represent economic prosperity and the advance of modern technology. But too much light can have a negative effect on the health of both humans and animals -- and scientists are warning of the dangers of light pollution. At night, city lights kill large numbers of insects, confuse migrating birds, and rob many people of a good night's sleep. Humans have developed their day
Originaltitel: Verlust der Nacht - Die globale Lichtverschmutzung
