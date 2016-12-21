|
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016
03:00 bis 03:15
Trickserie
Garbage Sushi
USA 2015
From the brilliant minds that brought you "Children of Lego Men" comes another season of sketches with film ideas that are unfit for your viewing pleasure! First up: Hollywood's so bad it's good when Godzilla fights Jason. How does Bob the Builder deal with competition from Handy Manny? Dinosaur Train's an improbable train! The Little Match girl finds a new, deadly use for her matches.
Schauspieler:
Seth Green
(Captain Planet / Cylon Commander / 'Holy O's' Narrator / Pol)
Rachel Bloom (Ariel / Mother)
Joe Hanna ((voice))
Thomas Lennon ((voice))
Minae Noji (Masa / Nicki Morgaj / Little Match Girl)
Rob Paulsen (Jesus Christ / Mr. Magoo / Little Match Girl's Father)
Freddie Prinze jr. (Handy Manny)
Originaltitel: Robot Chicken
Regie: Tom Sheppard
Drehbuch: Seth Green
, Matthew Senreich, Douglas Goldstein, Tom Root, Mike Fasolo, Mehar Sethi, Tom Sheppard, B
Musik: Les Claypool, Randall Crissman
