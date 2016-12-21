|
Mittwoch, 21.12.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation
D 2015
The ISS international space station has made mankind's dream of conquering space come true. Alexander Gerst was the third German to spend time there in 2014. He took viewers along for the six months he spent in space. They get to experience a journey into the world of space travel with stunningly beautiful images of our planet as well as see footage shot on board the ISS. The film gives a fascinating insight into everyday life in space.
Schauspieler:
Alexander Gerst (Himself)
Reid Wiseman (Himself)
Originaltitel: Zero Gravity: Mission in Space
Regie: Jürgen Hansen
Musik: Sergios Roth
