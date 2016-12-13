 
 
Dienstag, 13. Dezember 2016
02:05 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTL 9
Dienstag, 13.12.2016
01:20 bis 02:10
Sonstiges

Brigade du crime

Coeurs solitaires
D 2002
Tout semblait si parfait. Mais au cours d'un dîner aux chandelles, Pascal Bortloff annonce à Maria Hoffmann qu'il souhaite rompre sa relation avec elle. Pour cette mère célibataire, un univers s'effondre. Le lendemain, Pascal est retrouvé mort dans son appartement. Il a été assassiné avec une bouteille de Brandy.
Schauspieler:
Andreas Schmidt-Schaller (Hajo Trautzschke)
Marco Girnth (Jan Maybach)
Melanie Marschke (Ina Zimmermann)
Gabriel Merz (Miguel Alvarez)
Ines Baric (Maria Hoffmann)
Marcus Gruesser (Pascal Bortloff)
Isolde Barth (Gerlinde Lies)
Originaltitel: SOKO Leipzig
Regie: Johannes Grieser, Oren Schmuckler
Drehbuch: Ines Keerl

