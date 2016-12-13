|
|
|
Dienstag, 13.12.2016
01:20 bis 02:10
Sonstiges
Coeurs solitaires
D 2002
|
|
|
|
Tout semblait si parfait. Mais au cours d'un dîner aux chandelles, Pascal Bortloff annonce à Maria Hoffmann qu'il souhaite rompre sa relation avec elle. Pour cette mère célibataire, un univers s'effondre. Le lendemain, Pascal est retrouvé mort dans son appartement. Il a été assassiné avec une bouteille de Brandy.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Andreas Schmidt-Schaller (Hajo Trautzschke)
Melanie Marschke (Ina Zimmermann)
Gabriel Merz (Miguel Alvarez)
Ines Baric (Maria Hoffmann)
Marcus Gruesser (Pascal Bortloff)
Isolde Barth (Gerlinde Lies)
|
Originaltitel: SOKO Leipzig
Regie: Johannes Grieser, Oren Schmuckler
Drehbuch: Ines Keerl
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 305 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 105 Min.
Tatort
Krimi
Das Erste
00:35 bis 02:08
Seit 90 Min.
|