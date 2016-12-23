|
Freitag, 23.12.2016
22:30 bis 00:00
Actionfilm
USA 2001
Für den Lebemann und Kunstdieb Rudy wird's plötzlich ernst, als eine mittelalterliche Sekte seinen Vater entführt. Dieser ist Archäologe und hatte eine geheimnisvolle Schriftrolle im Gepäck...
Schauspieler:
Charlton Heston (Prof. Walter Finley)
Sofia Milos (Lt. Dalia Barr)
Brian Thompson (Cyrus Jacob)
Ben Cross (Maj. Ben Ner)
Vernon Dobtcheff (Prof. Oscar Cafmeyer)
Alon Aboutboul (Avram)
Originaltitel: The Order
Regie: Sheldon Lettich
Kamera: David Gurfinkel
Musik: Pino Donaggio
Altersempfehlung: ab 16
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 421 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:15 bis 05:00
Seit 226 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 151 Min.
