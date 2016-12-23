 
 
Freitag, 23. Dezember 2016
04:01 Uhr
Guten Abend!
AXN
Freitag, 23.12.2016
22:30 bis 00:00
Actionfilm

The Order

USA 2001
Für den Lebemann und Kunstdieb Rudy wird's plötzlich ernst, als eine mittelalterliche Sekte seinen Vater entführt. Dieser ist Archäologe und hatte eine geheimnisvolle Schriftrolle im Gepäck...
Schauspieler:
Jean-Claude Van Damme (Rudy Cafmeyer / Charles Le Vaillant)
Charlton Heston (Prof. Walter Finley)
Sofia Milos (Lt. Dalia Barr)
Brian Thompson (Cyrus Jacob)
Ben Cross (Maj. Ben Ner)
Vernon Dobtcheff (Prof. Oscar Cafmeyer)
Alon Aboutboul (Avram)
Originaltitel: The Order
Regie: Sheldon Lettich
Drehbuch: Les Weldon, Jean-Claude Van Damme
Kamera: David Gurfinkel
Musik: Pino Donaggio
Altersempfehlung: ab 16

