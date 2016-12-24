|
Samstag, 24.12.2016
21:45 bis 23:25
Sonstiges
USA 1994
Bébé Bink a neuf mois. Dans la nurserie, il trouve la vie bien monotone. Heureusement, il y a sa nounou qui lui raconte souvent son histoire favorite, la promenade d'un bébé dans la grande ville... Une histoire qu'il aimerait bien vivre. Un jour, sa riche famille décide de le présenter officiellement dans le journal local: Bink, va donc faire l'objet d'un reportage photographique.
Schauspieler:
Joe Mantegna (Eddie)
Lara Flynn Boyle (Laraine Cotwell)
Joe Pantoliano (Norby)
Brian Haley (Veeko)
Cynthia Nixon (Gilbertine)
Fred Dalton Thompson (FBI Agent Dale Grissom)
John Neville (Mr. Andrews)
Originaltitel: Baby's Day Out
Regie: Patrick Read Johnson
Drehbuch: John Hughes
Kamera: Thomas E. Ackerman
Musik: Bruce Broughton
|