DW (Europe) 17:30 bis 18:00 Dokumentation A Matter of Taste - The Food Industry's Frauds D Merken "Hardly any food products in today's supermarkets can do without added flavorings. For example, some 2,500 permitted substances, either natural or laboratory-made, are petroleum-based. Synthetic flavorings cost a mere fraction of what real spices or fruits cost - and what's more, they guarantee that products will always taste the same. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: A Matter of Taste - The Food Industry's Frauds