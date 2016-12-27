DW (Europe) 04:15 bis 05:00 Dokumentation Spare Parts - The Trade in Human Organs D 2016 Merken "Selling a kidney, ordering an Achilles tendon online or buying a fertilized embryo to have a child: medical technology has developed so rapidly that the human body has become a like warehouse of spare body parts. Everything is for sale - both legally and illegally - and nothing is wasted. Eastern Europe is one region where the trade in human organs and limbs has grown into a big market. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Ware Mensch - Der Körper als Ersatzteillager

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 466 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:30 bis 05:00

Seit 256 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30

Seit 196 Min. Showgirls

Drama

RTL II 02:40 bis 05:15

Seit 126 Min.