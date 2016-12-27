 
 
Dienstag, 27. Dezember 2016
04:46 Uhr
Dienstag, 27.12.2016
04:15 bis 05:00
Dokumentation

Spare Parts - The Trade in Human Organs

D 2016
"Selling a kidney, ordering an Achilles tendon online or buying a fertilized embryo to have a child: medical technology has developed so rapidly that the human body has become a like warehouse of spare body parts. Everything is for sale - both legally and illegally - and nothing is wasted. Eastern Europe is one region where the trade in human organs and limbs has grown into a big market.
Originaltitel: Ware Mensch - Der Körper als Ersatzteillager

