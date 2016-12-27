 
 
Dienstag, 27. Dezember 2016
22:26 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Dienstag, 27.12.2016
22:15 bis 22:30
Dokumentation

Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind

Machu Picchu - Ruined City of the Incas, Peru
D
In 1911 American archaeologist Hiram Bingham discovered Machu Picchu, an Inca city shrouded in mystery. Despite the Spanish search for Inca gold, no conquistador had ever set foot in the hidden city which was built in the 15th century four hundred meters above the River Urubamba on an almost inaccessible ridge in the Peruvian Andes. The only approach is via a narrow mountain path which was probably blocked by a landslide even in the days of the Spanish conquest. Comprised of three sections, the complex lies at the foot of a mighty peak known as Huayna Picchu. The temple area in the southern part of the city contains the solar sanctuary of Intihuanata. Situated opposite the sacred area is the royal quarter with the torreon, a stone structure with curved walls. Located in the eastern part of the complex were the dwellings which, like all buildings in Machu Picchu, once had wooden beams and thatched roofs.
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

