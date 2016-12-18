 
 
Sonntag, 18. Dezember 2016
20:52 Uhr
Guten Abend!
France 3
Sonntag, 18.12.2016
20:25 bis 20:55
Sonstiges

Zorro

La chute de Monastorio
USA 1958
Stereo
16:9
Le vice-roi d'Espagne visite la région. Ayant entendu parler de corruption et de crimes impunis, il décide d'aller inspecter la garnison de Monastorio. Celui-ci fait en sorte que la ville revête un air de fête et projette de livrer don Diego aux autorités, persuadé qu'il n'est autre que Zorro...
Schauspieler:
Henry Calvin (Sergent Garcia)
Britt Lomond (Capitaine Monastorio)
Gene Sheldon (Bernardo)
Lisa Gaye (Constancia)
Fred Draper (Viceroy Don Esteban)
Romney Brent (Alcalde Donatio)
Roberto Contreras (Prisoner set free to cheer the arrival of the viceroy)
Originaltitel: Zorro
Regie: Norman Foster
Drehbuch: Johnston McCulley, John Meredyth Lucas
Musik: William Lava

