Freitag, 30. Dezember 2016
05:16 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
BBC Entertainment
Freitag, 30.12.2016
04:45 bis 05:15
Sonstiges

Inside No 9

Nana's Party
GB 2015
It's Nana's 79th birthday, and she is excited to be spending the afternoon with the whole family. But as Nana says, 'Don't worry about the future: you can't predict it'.
Schauspieler:
Christopher Whitlow (Paramedic)
Claire Skinner (Angela)
Eve Gordon (Katie)
Steve Pemberton (Jim)
Elsie Kelly (Nana)
Lorraine Ashbourne (Carol)
Reece Shearsmith (Pat)
Originaltitel: Inside No. 9
Regie: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Drehbuch: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Musik: Christian Henson

