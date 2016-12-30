|
|
|
Freitag, 30.12.2016
03:15 bis 04:45
Sonstiges
The Clue of the Savant's Thumb
GB 2013
|
|
|
|
Jonathan delves into a mystery involving supernatural events at a girls' boarding school and the disappearance of a body in front of many witnesses.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Joanna Lumley (Rosalind Tartikoff)
Anna Burnett (Young Rosalind)
Lucie Wolfman (Grace)
Lydia Gerrard (Young Beth)
Angelica Jopling (Kate)
Mairéad Conneely (Sister Cunegonde)
Nigel Planer (Franklin Tartikoff)
|
Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek
Regie: David Renwick
Drehbuch: David Renwick
Musik: Rick Wentworth
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 401 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:25 bis 05:00
Seit 196 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 131 Min.
|