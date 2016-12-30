|
Freitag, 30.12.2016
01:45 bis 02:15
Sonstiges
Nana's Party
GB 2015
|
|
|
|
It's Nana's 79th birthday, and she is excited to be spending the afternoon with the whole family. But as Nana says, 'Don't worry about the future: you can't predict it'.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Christopher Whitlow (Paramedic)
Claire Skinner (Angela)
Eve Gordon (Katie)
Steve Pemberton (Jim)
Elsie Kelly (Nana)
Lorraine Ashbourne (Carol)
Reece Shearsmith (Pat)
|
Originaltitel: Inside No. 9
Regie: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Drehbuch: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Musik: Christian Henson
|
|