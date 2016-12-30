BBC Entertainment 00:15 bis 01:45 Sonstiges Jonathan Creek The Clue of the Savant's Thumb GB 2013 Merken Jonathan delves into a mystery involving supernatural events at a girls' boarding school and the disappearance of a body in front of many witnesses. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Joanna Lumley (Rosalind Tartikoff) Anna Burnett (Young Rosalind) Lucie Wolfman (Grace) Lydia Gerrard (Young Beth) Angelica Jopling (Kate) Mairéad Conneely (Sister Cunegonde) Nigel Planer (Franklin Tartikoff) Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek Regie: David Renwick Drehbuch: David Renwick Musik: Rick Wentworth