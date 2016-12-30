 
 
Loading
Freitag, 30. Dezember 2016
00:40 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
BBC Entertainment
Freitag, 30.12.2016
00:15 bis 01:45
Sonstiges

Jonathan Creek

The Clue of the Savant's Thumb
GB 2013
Merken
 
Jonathan delves into a mystery involving supernatural events at a girls' boarding school and the disappearance of a body in front of many witnesses.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Joanna Lumley (Rosalind Tartikoff)
Anna Burnett (Young Rosalind)
Lucie Wolfman (Grace)
Lydia Gerrard (Young Beth)
Angelica Jopling (Kate)
Mairéad Conneely (Sister Cunegonde)
Nigel Planer (Franklin Tartikoff)
Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek
Regie: David Renwick
Drehbuch: David Renwick
Musik: Rick Wentworth

Jetzt im TV

Darts Live
Sport
Sport1 20:00 bis 00:45
Seit 280 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 220 Min.
Zwischen Welten
Drama
ZDF 23:10 bis 00:45
Seit 90 Min.
Die Wolken von Sils Maria
Drama
ARTE 23:10 bis 01:10
Seit 90 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""