Donnerstag, 29.12.2016
21:00 bis 22:30
Sonstiges
The Clue of the Savant's Thumb
GB 2013
Jonathan delves into a mystery involving supernatural events at a girls' boarding school and the disappearance of a body in front of many witnesses.
Schauspieler:
Joanna Lumley (Rosalind Tartikoff)
Anna Burnett (Young Rosalind)
Lucie Wolfman (Grace)
Lydia Gerrard (Young Beth)
Angelica Jopling (Kate)
Mairéad Conneely (Sister Cunegonde)
Nigel Planer (Franklin Tartikoff)
Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek
Regie: David Renwick
Drehbuch: David Renwick
Musik: Rick Wentworth
