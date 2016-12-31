 
 
Samstag, 31. Dezember 2016
04:01 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Samstag, 31.12.2016
03:30 bis 04:25
Sonstiges

Outlander

La rançon d'une âme
USA 2015
Untertitel
Une tentative d'évasion risquée est mise en place pour libérer Jamie, amené dans un monastère voisin où Claire tente de le remettre sur pieds.
Schauspieler:
Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall)
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)
Tobias Menzies (Jack Randall)
Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fraser)
Grant O'Rourke (Rupert MacKenzie)
Stephen Walters (Angus Mhor)
Finn Den Hertog (Willie)
Originaltitel: Outlander
Regie: Anna Foerster
Drehbuch: Diana Gabaldon, Ronald D. Moore, Ira Steven Behr
Musik: Bear McCreary

