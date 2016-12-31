|
Samstag, 31.12.2016
03:30 bis 04:25
Sonstiges
La rançon d'une âme
USA 2015
Une tentative d'évasion risquée est mise en place pour libérer Jamie, amené dans un monastère voisin où Claire tente de le remettre sur pieds.
Schauspieler:
Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall)
Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser)
Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fraser)
Grant O'Rourke (Rupert MacKenzie)
Stephen Walters (Angus Mhor)
Finn Den Hertog (Willie)
Originaltitel: Outlander
Regie: Anna Foerster
Drehbuch: Diana Gabaldon, Ronald D. Moore, Ira Steven Behr
Musik: Bear McCreary
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 421 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:10 bis 05:00
Seit 231 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 151 Min.
