Junior 14:00 bis 14:25 Trickserie Bibi Blocksberg Gehts auch ohne Hexerei? D 1995 Stereo Merken After Bibi wins a game of catch rather unfairly, Johnny says that without her Wizz-wizz! Bibi wouldnt be nearly as clever as other normal children. Under Carla Carambas guidance, they initiate a contest. Marita and Johnny challenge Bibi and Sheba and the task is to find the copy of the most valuable diamond in the world, which Carla has hidden, but magic is not allowed! At the same time, however, the two crooks Hinky and Pinky have stolen the genuine diamond and have hidden it in the Echo Caves - exactly where Carla has hidden the copies. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Originaltitel: Bibi Blocksberg