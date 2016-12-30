DW (Europe) 11:15 bis 11:30 Dokumentation Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind Nancy - The Three Squares of Stanislas, France D Merken The Place Stanislas in the French city of Nancy one of the most beautiful urban spaces in Europe. Built in the middle of the 18th century, the architectural ensemble includes the Place de la Carrière and the Place de l' Hémicycle, masterpieces of the baroque. The ensemble owes its name to Stanislas Leszczynski, former King of Poland and father-in-law to King Louis XV of France. Forced to leave Poland after the war of the Polish Succession in 1737 he was awarded the French province of Lorraine. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit