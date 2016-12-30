 
 
Loading
Freitag, 30. Dezember 2016
11:18 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Freitag, 30.12.2016
11:15 bis 11:30
Dokumentation

Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind

Nancy - The Three Squares of Stanislas, France
D
Merken
 
The Place Stanislas in the French city of Nancy one of the most beautiful urban spaces in Europe. Built in the middle of the 18th century, the architectural ensemble includes the Place de la Carrière and the Place de l' Hémicycle, masterpieces of the baroque. The ensemble owes its name to Stanislas Leszczynski, former King of Poland and father-in-law to King Louis XV of France. Forced to leave Poland after the war of the Polish Succession in 1737 he was awarded the French province of Lorraine.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

Jetzt im TV

Dauerwerbesendung
Nachrichten
Tele 5 07:57 bis 14:14
Seit 200 Min.
Ski alpin
Ski
Eurosport 10:45 bis 11:45
Seit 32 Min.
So samma mia
Show
3sat 10:50 bis 11:30
Seit 27 Min.
Family Stories
Dokusoap
RTL II 10:50 bis 11:50
Seit 27 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""