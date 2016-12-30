|
Freitag, 30.12.2016
11:15 bis 11:30
Dokumentation
Nancy - The Three Squares of Stanislas, France
The Place Stanislas in the French city of Nancy one of the most beautiful urban spaces in Europe. Built in the middle of the 18th century, the architectural ensemble includes the Place de la Carrière and the Place de l' Hémicycle, masterpieces of the baroque. The ensemble owes its name to Stanislas Leszczynski, former King of Poland and father-in-law to King Louis XV of France. Forced to leave Poland after the war of the Polish Succession in 1737 he was awarded the French province of Lorraine.
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit
