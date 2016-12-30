AXN 06:00 bis 06:50 Actionserie Sea Patrol Krokodilstränen AUS 2010 16:9 Merken Die Hammersley hat einen neuen CO: Steve Coburn, ein Mann, der sich nicht nur als Captain langjährig verdient gemacht hat, sondern durch seine unkomplizierte Art auch sehr beliebt ist. Um seine neue Crew besser kennenzulernen, schlägt Coburn ein Rugbyspiel am Strand vor. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Kirsty Lee Allan (Chef Rebecca 'Bomber' Brown) John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy 'Charge' Thorpe) Conrad Coleby (Dylan 'Dutchy' Mulholland) Matthew Holmes (Chief Petty Officer Chris 'Swain' Blake) Danielle Horvat (Jessica 'Gap Girl' Bird) Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor) Nikolai Nikolaeff (Leo '2 Dads' Kosov-Meyer) Originaltitel: Sea Patrol Regie: Geoff Bennett Drehbuch: Marcia Gardner Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Les Gock, Dinesh Wicks Altersempfehlung: ab 12

