 
 
Loading
Freitag, 30. Dezember 2016
06:47 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
| Jetzt anmelden
AXN
Freitag, 30.12.2016
06:00 bis 06:50
Actionserie

Sea Patrol

Krokodilstränen
AUS 2010
16:9
Merken
 
Die Hammersley hat einen neuen CO: Steve Coburn, ein Mann, der sich nicht nur als Captain langjährig verdient gemacht hat, sondern durch seine unkomplizierte Art auch sehr beliebt ist. Um seine neue Crew besser kennenzulernen, schlägt Coburn ein Rugbyspiel am Strand vor.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Kirsty Lee Allan (Chef Rebecca 'Bomber' Brown)
John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy 'Charge' Thorpe)
Conrad Coleby (Dylan 'Dutchy' Mulholland)
Matthew Holmes (Chief Petty Officer Chris 'Swain' Blake)
Danielle Horvat (Jessica 'Gap Girl' Bird)
Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor)
Nikolai Nikolaeff (Leo '2 Dads' Kosov-Meyer)
Originaltitel: Sea Patrol
Regie: Geoff Bennett
Drehbuch: Marcia Gardner
Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Les Gock, Dinesh Wicks
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 316 Min.
ARD-Morgenmagazin
Magazin
Das Erste 05:30 bis 09:00
Seit 76 Min.
ARD-Morgenmagazin
Magazin
ZDF 05:30 bis 09:00
Seit 76 Min.
SAT.1-Frühstücksfernsehen
Magazin
Sat.1 05:30 bis 10:00
Seit 76 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""