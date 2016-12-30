|
Freitag, 30.12.2016
06:00 bis 06:50
Actionserie
Krokodilstränen
AUS 2010
Die Hammersley hat einen neuen CO: Steve Coburn, ein Mann, der sich nicht nur als Captain langjährig verdient gemacht hat, sondern durch seine unkomplizierte Art auch sehr beliebt ist. Um seine neue Crew besser kennenzulernen, schlägt Coburn ein Rugbyspiel am Strand vor.
Schauspieler:
Kirsty Lee Allan (Chef Rebecca 'Bomber' Brown)
John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy 'Charge' Thorpe)
Conrad Coleby (Dylan 'Dutchy' Mulholland)
Matthew Holmes (Chief Petty Officer Chris 'Swain' Blake)
Danielle Horvat (Jessica 'Gap Girl' Bird)
Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor)
Nikolai Nikolaeff (Leo '2 Dads' Kosov-Meyer)
Originaltitel: Sea Patrol
Regie: Geoff Bennett
Drehbuch: Marcia Gardner
Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Les Gock, Dinesh Wicks
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
