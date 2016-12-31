|
|
|
Samstag, 31.12.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation
A 2015
|
|
|
|
"Since its inception in 1498, the Vienna Boys Choir has been one the city's cultural attractions. Today the choristers are Austria's youngest ambassadors and delight concertgoers around the world. For the traditional New Year's concert, the choir joins the Vienna Philharmonic in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in the Austrian capital under conductor Mariss Jansons.
|
|
|
Originaltitel: Mehrstimmig - Die Wiener Sängerknaben
|
Darts Live
Sport
Sport1
20:00 bis 00:45
Seit 267 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 207 Min.
Ski alpin
Ski
Eurosport
23:30 bis 00:30
Seit 57 Min.
|