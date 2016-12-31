 
 
Samstag, 31. Dezember 2016
00:27 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Samstag, 31.12.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

The Vienna Boys Choir - A Polyphonic Youth

A 2015
"Since its inception in 1498, the Vienna Boys Choir has been one the city's cultural attractions. Today the choristers are Austria's youngest ambassadors and delight concertgoers around the world. For the traditional New Year's concert, the choir joins the Vienna Philharmonic in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in the Austrian capital under conductor Mariss Jansons.
Originaltitel: Mehrstimmig - Die Wiener Sängerknaben

