Samstag, 31. Dezember 2016
08:31 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
DW (Europe)
Samstag, 31.12.2016
08:15 bis 09:00
Dokumentation

Portraits of a Search

USA, MEX
The children from Natividad, Guadalupe and Margarita have disappeared without trace. Their angry and desperate mothers are among thousands who have lost their children in the senseless drug war in Mexico. They are doing all they can to find them, either dead or alive. Director Alicia Calderón follows three of these mothers in her very moving documentary. One reconstructs time and time again her son's last days and combs empty fields in search of his body. Another hopes the government in Washington will help her in her quest. The third mother in her report is trying to compensate for her loss by raising her grandson. The tales of these three women represent many of those who are fighting for justice and truth in their search for 26,000 missing people in Mexico.
Originaltitel: Retratos de una búsqueda

