Montag, 02.01.2017
14:35 bis 15:30
Familienserie
So ein Theater!
USA 2005
2017-01-03 07:55
Um Luke nicht über den Weg zu laufen näht Lorelai die Kostüme, die sie einer Theateraufführung versprochen hatte, lieber zu Hause. Doch Luke besucht sie und es kommt zu einem heftigen Streit.
Schauspieler:
Edward Herrmann (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Lorelai "Rory" Leigh Gilmore)
Lauren Graham (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Matthew Diamond
Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Kamera: Richard M. Rawlings jr.
Musik: Sam Phillips
