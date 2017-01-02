 
 
Montag, 02. Januar 2017
15:11 Uhr
ATV
Montag, 02.01.2017
14:35 bis 15:30
Familienserie

Gilmore Girls

So ein Theater!
USA 2005
2017-01-03 07:55
Stereo
Merken
 
Um Luke nicht über den Weg zu laufen näht Lorelai die Kostüme, die sie einer Theateraufführung versprochen hatte, lieber zu Hause. Doch Luke besucht sie und es kommt zu einem heftigen Streit.
Schauspieler:
Edward Herrmann (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Lorelai "Rory" Leigh Gilmore)
Lauren Graham (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Matthew Diamond
Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino
Kamera: Richard M. Rawlings jr.
Musik: Sam Phillips

