DW (Europe) 16:15 bis 17:00 Porträt Fascination Anne-Sophie Mutter D 2016 Merken "Anne-Sophie Mutter is considered among the best violinists of her generation. This is a portrait of a musician whose life has been shaped by her art. The film crew spent one year in the company of the German maestro known for her perfectionism. The former wunderkind has been gracing the world's major stages for 40 years now. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Faszination Anne-Sophie Mutter