Montag, 26. Dezember 2016
01:11 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TF1
Montag, 26.12.2016
00:40 bis 01:25
Sonstiges

New York police judiciaire

Astérisque
USA 2002
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Le corps d'un homme est retrouvé à Central Park, le cou cassé. Les enquêteurs finissent par identifier le défunt grâce à ses tatouages : il s'agit de Norman Pratt, un chauffeur de limousines. Son dernier client a été Kevin Seleeby, une champion de base-ball. Interrogé par Briscoe et Green, le joueur affirme s'être rendu à Atlantic City avec son agent et son cousin puis être rentré aux alentours de minuit. Il prétend ignorer ce qui a pu, ensuite, arriver à Norman. Les inspecteurs découvrent bientôt que Norman Pratt fournissait Kevin en anabolisants...
Schauspieler:
Jerry Orbach (Lennie Briscoe)
Jesse L. Martin (Eddie Green)
S. Epatha Merkerson (Anita Van Buren)
Sam Waterston (Jack McCoy)
Fred Dalton Thompson (Arthur Branch)
Elisabeth Röhm (Serena Southerlyn)
Jay O. Sanders (Alan Fenwick)
Originaltitel: Law & Order
Regie: Steve Shill
Drehbuch: Terri Kopp, Dick Wolf
Musik: Mike Post

