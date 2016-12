OKTO 17:45 bis 18:00 Magazin Magical Mind TV Merken After losing his eyesight, George RedHawk a Native American medical teacher, lost his freedom, job, apartment and was completely crashed! His life turned upside down but he didn't let his blindness stop him at anything. He used art to express his feelings and that is how the RedHawk effect was born! Today he is a famous artist who's art touched millions of people worldwide. A true life inspirational story that will motivate you never to give up! In Google-Kalender eintragen