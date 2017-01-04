 
 
Mittwoch, 04. Januar 2017
18:42 Uhr
Guten Tag!
RTL 9
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017
18:35 bis 19:00
Sonstiges

Top models

USA 2015
2017-01-05 18:10
Steffy rend visite à Wyatt pour plaider son innocence. Thomas se montre évasif lorsque Ridge l'interroge sur les raisons du stress de Steffy. Ivy met Liam en garde contre la jeune femme. Ce dernier se confie à Ivy, qui n'a pas l'intention de pleurer sur son sort.
Schauspieler:
Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy Forrester)
Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer)
Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer)
Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe)
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan)
Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller)
Heather Tom (Katie Logan Spencer)
Originaltitel: The Bold and the Beautiful
Regie: Deveney Kelly
Drehbuch: Tracey Ann Kelly, Bradley Bell, Michael Minnis

