Schauspieler: Ashleigh Brewer (Ivy Forrester) Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) Rena Sofer (Quinn Fuller) Heather Tom (Katie Logan Spencer)

Originaltitel: The Bold and the Beautiful Regie: Deveney Kelly Drehbuch: Tracey Ann Kelly, Bradley Bell, Michael Minnis