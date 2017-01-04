 
 
Mittwoch, 04. Januar 2017
23:16 Uhr
Sky Sport HD (1)
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017
22:45 bis 23:15
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Alle Spiele, alle Tore: Gruppenphase 5. Spieltag, Mittwoch
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Mit den Partien Borussia Mönchengladbach - Manchester City, FK Rostow - FC Bayern München, Celtic Glasgow - FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid - PSV Eindhoven, FC Arsenal - Paris St. Germain, Besiktas Istanbul - Benfica Lissabon, SSC Neapel - Dynamo Kiew und Ludogorez Rasgrad - FC Basel.
Moderation: Sebastian Hellmann
Gäste: Gäste: Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Müller, Roland Zorn, Erik Meijer
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

