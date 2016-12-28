 
 
Mittwoch, 28. Dezember 2016
01:06 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTL 9
Mittwoch, 28.12.2016
20:40 bis 22:10
In the Name of the King 3 : The Last Mission

USA 2014
Un assassin souhaitant raccrocher est engagé pour un dernier job: kidnapper les filles d'un homme d'affaires local. Durant l'enlèvement, il touche un médaillon et se retrouve au Moyen-Âge, où il doit ramener l'ordre au sein d'un royaume en proie au chaos.
Schauspieler:
Dominic Purcell (Hazen Kaine)
Ralitsa Paskaleva (Arabella)
Daria Simeonova (Emeline)
Petra Gocheva (Sophie)
Marina Dakova (Alys)
Bashar Rahal (Ulrich)
Nikolai Sotirov (Tybalt)
Originaltitel: In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission
Regie: Uwe Boll
Drehbuch: Joel Ross
Musik: Jessica de Rooij

