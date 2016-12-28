RTL 9 20:40 bis 22:10 Sonstiges In the Name of the King 3 : The Last Mission USA 2014 Merken Un assassin souhaitant raccrocher est engagé pour un dernier job: kidnapper les filles d'un homme d'affaires local. Durant l'enlèvement, il touche un médaillon et se retrouve au Moyen-Âge, où il doit ramener l'ordre au sein d'un royaume en proie au chaos. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Dominic Purcell (Hazen Kaine) Ralitsa Paskaleva (Arabella) Daria Simeonova (Emeline) Petra Gocheva (Sophie) Marina Dakova (Alys) Bashar Rahal (Ulrich) Nikolai Sotirov (Tybalt) Originaltitel: In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission Regie: Uwe Boll Drehbuch: Joel Ross Musik: Jessica de Rooij