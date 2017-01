DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Our Germany - Two Syrians on a Winter Journey D 2016 Merken "Tarek and Fadi are two Syrian refugees and Germany is their new home. Together they set out to explore the republic. What longings, fears and expectations do they have? What do they like? What do they find strange? With a lot of humor, the film shows how the two Syrians discover the unknown country and their people as winter arrives. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Our Germany - Two Syrians on a Winter Journey