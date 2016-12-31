 
 
Samstag, 31. Dezember 2016
10:04 Uhr
Samstag, 31.12.2016
10:00 bis 10:30
Magazin

Afrika TV
In this episode of Diaspora Colors, Hottensiah Muchai hosts Mr Jacobs Edo, Systems Coordinator at the Opec Fund for International Development(OFID) and the author of the book Digital Transformation Evolving a Digitally Enabled Nigerian Public Service and Mr Udayavanan a Technical Product Manager at Western Union, Vienna. They engage in an insightful discussion about the current Digital Transformation in Africa and Asia as well as other developing countries,strategies and practices needed in order to facilitate this transformation and excerpts from the much anticipated and recently launched book authored by Mr Edo, Digital Transformation Evolving a Digitally Enabled Nigerian Public Service. http://www.digitaltransformation.com.ng/
