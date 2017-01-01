 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 01. Januar 2017
22:29 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
Sky Sport 2
Sonntag, 01.01.2017
22:00 bis 22:30
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Alle Spiele, alle Tore: Gruppenphase 5. Spieltag, Mittwoch
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
Mit den Partien Borussia Mönchengladbach - Manchester City, FK Rostow - FC Bayern München, Celtic Glasgow - FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid - PSV Eindhoven, FC Arsenal - Paris St. Germain, Besiktas Istanbul - Benfica Lissabon, SSC Neapel - Dynamo Kiew und Ludogorez Rasgrad - FC Basel. Moderation: Sebastian Hellmann, Experten & Gäste: u.a. Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Müller, Roland Zorn (FAZ), Erik Meijer.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Moderation: Sebastian Hellmann
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Jetzt im TV

Darts Live
Sport
Sport1 20:00 bis 01:00
Seit 149 Min.
Die größten RTL Momente aller Zeiten
Show
RTL 20:15 bis 00:15
Seit 134 Min.
Godzilla
Actionfilm
ProSieben 20:15 bis 22:35
Seit 134 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 89 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""