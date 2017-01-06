 
 
Freitag, 06. Januar 2017
11:39 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Motorvision.TV
Freitag, 06.01.2017
11:25 bis 11:50
Motorsport

High Octane

Lake County Fair Stadium Motocross
USA 2010
Stereo
16:9
Heute geht es bei High Octane zum Lake County Fair. Dort treten Fahrer der World Snowmobile Association und Motorcross-Profis beim Lake County Fair StadiumCross an. Anschließend machen wir uns auf zum Washougal Motorcross Park, wo Legenden des Snowcross erstmals zum "Where the Snow Meets the Dirt"-Event antreten. Außerdem treffen wir Mike Metzger, "Mad" Mike Jones und Travor James, die der "The Truth"-Kampagne zu neuen Höhen verhelfen wollen.
Originaltitel: High Octane

