Motorvision.TV 11:25 bis 11:50 Motorsport High Octane Lake County Fair Stadium Motocross USA 2010 Stereo 16:9 Merken Heute geht es bei High Octane zum Lake County Fair. Dort treten Fahrer der World Snowmobile Association und Motorcross-Profis beim Lake County Fair StadiumCross an. Anschließend machen wir uns auf zum Washougal Motorcross Park, wo Legenden des Snowcross erstmals zum "Where the Snow Meets the Dirt"-Event antreten. Außerdem treffen wir Mike Metzger, "Mad" Mike Jones und Travor James, die der "The Truth"-Kampagne zu neuen Höhen verhelfen wollen. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Originaltitel: High Octane

