Samstag, 07. Januar 2017
19:31 Uhr
Guten Abend!
hr2
Samstag, 07.01.2017
19:05 bis 20:00
Jazz

Live Jazz

Tim Garland Electric Quartet (Jason Rebello, p, keyb; Ant Law, g; Asaf Sirkis, dr; Tim Garland, ts, ss) (Turner Sims, University of Southampton / Großbritannien, Mai 2016) / Mare Nostrum (Paolo Fresu, tp, flh; Richard Galliano, accordion; Jan Lundgren, p) (Cully Jazz Festival 2016, Marquee, Cully / Schweiz, April 2016)
Moderation: Daniella Baumeister

