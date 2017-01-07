|
|
|
Samstag, 07.01.2017
19:05 bis 20:00
Jazz
Tim Garland Electric Quartet (Jason Rebello, p, keyb; Ant Law, g; Asaf Sirkis, dr; Tim Garland, ts, ss) (Turner Sims, University of Southampton / Großbritannien, Mai 2016) / Mare Nostrum (Paolo Fresu, tp, flh; Richard Galliano, accordion; Jan Lundgren, p) (Cully Jazz Festival 2016, Marquee, Cully / Schweiz, April 2016)
|
|
|
|
Tim Garland Electric Quartet (Jason Rebello, p, keyb; Ant Law, g; Asaf Sirkis, dr; Tim Garland, ts, ss) (Turner Sims, University of Southampton / Großbritannien, Mai 2016) / Mare Nostrum (Paolo Fresu, tp, flh; Richard Galliano, accordion; Jan Lundgren, p) (Cully Jazz Festival 2016, Marquee, Cully / Schweiz, April 2016)
|
|
|
Moderation: Daniella Baumeister
|
Fußball
Fußball
Eurosport
18:15 bis 20:30
Seit 75 Min.
|