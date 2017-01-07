hr2 19:05 bis 20:00 Jazz Live Jazz Tim Garland Electric Quartet (Jason Rebello, p, keyb; Ant Law, g; Asaf Sirkis, dr; Tim Garland, ts, ss) (Turner Sims, University of Southampton / Großbritannien, Mai 2016) / Mare Nostrum (Paolo Fresu, tp, flh; Richard Galliano, accordion; Jan Lundgren, p) (Cully Jazz Festival 2016, Marquee, Cully / Schweiz, April 2016) Merken Tim Garland Electric Quartet (Jason Rebello, p, keyb; Ant Law, g; Asaf Sirkis, dr; Tim Garland, ts, ss) (Turner Sims, University of Southampton / Großbritannien, Mai 2016) / Mare Nostrum (Paolo Fresu, tp, flh; Richard Galliano, accordion; Jan Lundgren, p) (Cully Jazz Festival 2016, Marquee, Cully / Schweiz, April 2016) In Google-Kalender eintragen Moderation: Daniella Baumeister