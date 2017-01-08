|
|
|
Sonntag, 08.01.2017
02:15 bis 03:10
Sonstiges
On n'est rien d'autre
USA 2015
|
|
|
|
Barrow doit se justifier sur la gestion du chantier de construction du nouvel hôpital : certains doutent de son honnêteté car les coûts ont explosé.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Kelly Aaron (Society Lady)
Happy Anderson (Jimmy)
John Paul Cayetano (Horse Wrangler)
Arielle Goldman (Genevieve)
Joe Hansard (Detective Tuggle)
Ying Ying Li (Lin-Lin)
Dillon Mathews (Doctor)
|
Originaltitel: The Knick
Regie: Steven Soderbergh
Drehbuch: Jack Amiel, Michael Begler
Musik: Cliff Martinez («Drive»)
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 363 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:25 bis 05:00
Seit 158 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 93 Min.
Ohne Limit
Thriller
RTL II
01:35 bis 03:10
Seit 88 Min.
|