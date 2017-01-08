 
 
Sonntag, 08. Januar 2017
03:03 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Sonntag, 08.01.2017
02:15 bis 03:10
Sonstiges

The Knick

On n'est rien d'autre
USA 2015
Barrow doit se justifier sur la gestion du chantier de construction du nouvel hôpital : certains doutent de son honnêteté car les coûts ont explosé.
Schauspieler:
Kelly Aaron (Society Lady)
Happy Anderson (Jimmy)
John Paul Cayetano (Horse Wrangler)
Arielle Goldman (Genevieve)
Joe Hansard (Detective Tuggle)
Ying Ying Li (Lin-Lin)
Dillon Mathews (Doctor)
Originaltitel: The Knick
Regie: Steven Soderbergh
Drehbuch: Jack Amiel, Michael Begler
Musik: Cliff Martinez («Drive»)

