Sonntag, 08. Januar 2017
01:34 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Sonntag, 08.01.2017
01:25 bis 02:15
Sonstiges

The Knick

Tu te rappelles Moon Flower ?
USA 2015
Thackery se souvient de son voyage au Nicaragua, où il avait négocié la libération d'un collègue en échange de ses services pour soigner des malades.
Schauspieler:
Kelly Aaron (Society Lady)
Happy Anderson (Jimmy)
Annabelle Attanasio (Dorothy Walcott)
Ken Barnett (Raphael Warren)
Jane Beaird (Miriam Elaine Roork)
David Bluvband (Metropolitan Club Accountant)
Juan Carlos Infante (Soldier)
Originaltitel: The Knick
Regie: Steven Soderbergh
Drehbuch: Jack Amiel, Michael Begler
Musik: Cliff Martinez («Drive»)

