Sonntag, 08.01.2017
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation
F 2015
"Which previous artists provided inspiration for French cartoonists Cabu, Wolinski and Charb, murdered during the terrorist attack on the offices of French satirical magazine ""Charlie Hebdo"" in 2015? This documentary takes a trip back to the late 18th and 19th centuries the golden age of satire in Europe.
Originaltitel: La Caricature, tout un art!
