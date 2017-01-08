 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 08. Januar 2017
03:02 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 08.01.2017
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation

Political and Provocative - The Power of Caricatures

F 2015
Merken
 
"Which previous artists provided inspiration for French cartoonists Cabu, Wolinski and Charb, murdered during the terrorist attack on the offices of French satirical magazine ""Charlie Hebdo"" in 2015? This documentary takes a trip back to the late 18th and 19th centuries the golden age of satire in Europe.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: La Caricature, tout un art!

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 362 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:25 bis 05:00
Seit 157 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 92 Min.
Ohne Limit
Thriller
RTL II 01:35 bis 03:10
Seit 87 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""