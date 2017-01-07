 
 
Samstag, 07. Januar 2017
08:48 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
DW (Europe)
Samstag, 07.01.2017
08:15 bis 09:00
Dokumentation

The Mubende Coffee Plantations and the Bitter Taste of Eviction

D 2016
"In August 2001 4,000 residents of the Mubende district of Uganda were forced off their land to make way for a new plantation serving the local subsidiary of Hamburg-based Neumann, the world's leading raw coffee trader. The military razed houses and huts to the ground in four villages, destroying fields and food supplies. The forced evacuation cost the lives of a number of locals. While one of many cases of land-grabbing in Africa, Mubende was among the first to be properly documented. Many of the peasants evicted lost everything they had.
Originaltitel: Der Fall Mubende und der bittere Geschmack der Vertreibung

