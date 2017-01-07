|
Samstag, 07.01.2017
03:55 bis 04:25
Sonstiges
Séance Time
GB 2015
Tina has never consulted the spirit world before, so she has no idea what to expect. A spiritual medium and her seemingly-helpful assistant show her the way.
Schauspieler:
Reece Shearsmith (Hives)
Steve Pemberton (Pete)
Alison Steadman (Madam Talbot)
Sophie McShera (Tina)
Cariad Lloyd (Gemma)
Alice Lowe (Amanda)
Dan Starkey (Blue Demon Dwarf)
Originaltitel: Inside No. 9
Regie: Dan Zeff
Drehbuch: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Kamera: Stephan Pehrsson
Musik: Christian Henson
