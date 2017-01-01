 
 
Sonntag, 01. Januar 2017
22:26 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Sonntag, 01.01.2017
21:25 bis 23:00
Sonstiges

Jonathan Creek

The Judas Tree
GB 2010
When a young woman becomes seemingly possessed by the spirit of a Victorian sorceress, illusionist Jonathan Creek must fight to prove her innocence.
Schauspieler:
Florence Hall (Young Emily)
Suzanne Ahmet (Young & Old Kim)
Sean Buckley (Old Man)
Natalie Walter (Emily)
Paul McGann (Hugo Dore)
Sasha Behar (Harriet Dore)
Doreen Mantle (Mrs. Gantry)
Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek
Regie: David Renwick
Drehbuch: David Renwick
Musik: Rick Wentworth

