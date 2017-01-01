|
Sonntag, 01.01.2017
21:25 bis 23:00
Sonstiges
The Judas Tree
GB 2010
When a young woman becomes seemingly possessed by the spirit of a Victorian sorceress, illusionist Jonathan Creek must fight to prove her innocence.
Schauspieler:
Florence Hall (Young Emily)
Suzanne Ahmet (Young & Old Kim)
Sean Buckley (Old Man)
Natalie Walter (Emily)
Paul McGann (Hugo Dore)
Sasha Behar (Harriet Dore)
Doreen Mantle (Mrs. Gantry)
Originaltitel: Jonathan Creek
Regie: David Renwick
Drehbuch: David Renwick
Musik: Rick Wentworth
Darts Live
Sport
Sport1
20:00 bis 01:00
Seit 145 Min.
Godzilla
Actionfilm
ProSieben
20:15 bis 22:35
Seit 130 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 85 Min.
