DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Toheba's Secret - Afghanistan's betrayed Daughters D 2013 Merken When Rosmana comes home from school, she changes her name as well as her clothes. The 12-year-old girl becomes a boy named Mohamed who helps his father at his garage in the center of Mazar-i-Sharif. Toheba, Rosmana's 14-year-old sister, works there the whole day. Her father does not let her go to school any more. That is why Toheba no longer covers her short, stubbly hair with a headscarf. Toheba's new name is Shafi a Bacha Posh, as the Afghans say, or a girl who's disguised as a boy. No one knows how many Afghan girls spend their childhoods as do Rosmana and Toheba. In this raw, male-dominated culture, the tradition is centuries old. By making their daughters into boys, Afghan women can shed the stigma of failing to have borne sons. Gender is the only thing that matters, and in this culture, even these days, daughters are worth little. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Tohebas Geheimnis - Afghanistans verratene Töchter