Dienstag, 17. Januar 2017
00:28 Uhr
Guten Abend!
Sky Sport 1
Dienstag, 17.01.2017
20:30 bis 21:00
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Alle Spiele, alle Tore: Gruppenphase 6. Spieltag, Dienstag
Mit den Partien FC Barcelona - Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Bayern München - Atlético Madrid, Manchester City - Celtic Glasgow, PSV Eindhoven - FK Rostow, Benfica Lissabon - SSC Neapel, FC Basel - FC Arsenal, Paris St. Germain - Ludogorez Rasgrad und Dynamo Kiew - Besiktas Istanbul. Moderation: Michael Leopold, Experten & Gäste: u.a. Ottmar Hitzfeld, Fredi Bobic, Christian Falk (Sport Bild), David Kadel (Mentalcoach & Filmemacher), Erik Meijer.
Moderation: Michael Leopold
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

