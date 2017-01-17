 
 
Dienstag, 17. Januar 2017
00:23 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Dienstag, 17.01.2017
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

Switzerland: Hitler's Bankers - How Could the Nazis Afford Such a Long War?

D 2016
"When Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, Berlin's state coffers were drained empty. Its occupying forces subsequently embarked on a campaign of systematic pillage across Europe. Gold, fine art and bank accounts, largely Jewish-owned, were confiscated and turned into money, while national financial institutions were plundered with neutral Switzerland serving as banker.
Originaltitel: Hitlers Geldwäscher - Wie Schweizer Banken den Krieg finanzierten

