DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation How Animals Feel D 2015 Merken A young chimp has lost its mother in Tai National Park, deep in the rainforests of Ivory Coast. Leopards have taken her. Now the young chimp is on its own. Will another mother from the group it had been living with look after it? At the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, behavioral scientists evaluate their observations. It cannot be taken for granted that animals look after the offspring of others. Will the chimps look after the orphan out of compassion? It's known that animals exhibit intelligence. Primary emotions such as joy and grief also exist in the animal kingdom. The documentary "How Animals Feel" goes even further and investigates the question whether animals also experience complex emotions such as empathy, altruism, fairness and justice. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Wie Tiere fühlen