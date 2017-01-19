RTS Un 21:10 bis 21:55 Serien Madam Secretary Face the Nation USA 2015 Untertitel Merken Depuis son retour d'Iran, Elizabeth n'est plus tout à fait la même et a beaucoup de mal à parler de ce qui s'est passé. Cependant, afin de montrer que désormais tout va bien, on lui demande de répondre à une interview télévisée importante. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Téa Leoni (Elizabeth McCord) Timothy Daly (Henry McCord) Zeljko Ivanek (Russell Jackson) Keith Carradine (President Conrad Dalton) Bebe Neuwirth (Nadine Tolliver) Kathrine Herzer (Alison McCord) Evan Roe (Jason McCord) Originaltitel: Madam Secretary Regie: Rob Greenlea Drehbuch: Matt Ward Kamera: Learan Kahanov Musik: Transcenders Altersempfehlung: ab 12