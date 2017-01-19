 
 
Donnerstag, 19. Januar 2017
00:57 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Un
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017
21:10 bis 21:55
Serien

Madam Secretary

Face the Nation
USA 2015
Untertitel
Merken
 
Depuis son retour d'Iran, Elizabeth n'est plus tout à fait la même et a beaucoup de mal à parler de ce qui s'est passé. Cependant, afin de montrer que désormais tout va bien, on lui demande de répondre à une interview télévisée importante.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Téa Leoni (Elizabeth McCord)
Timothy Daly (Henry McCord)
Zeljko Ivanek (Russell Jackson)
Keith Carradine (President Conrad Dalton)
Bebe Neuwirth (Nadine Tolliver)
Kathrine Herzer (Alison McCord)
Evan Roe (Jason McCord)
Originaltitel: Madam Secretary
Regie: Rob Greenlea
Drehbuch: Matt Ward
Kamera: Learan Kahanov
Musik: Transcenders
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

