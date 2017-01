DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Welcome to Refugeestan F 2015 Merken "Around 17 million people worldwide are ""undesirables:"" displaced persons, refugees and migrants living on the margins of nation states. The people who nobody wants are living in ""Refugistan"", under the supervision of the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The film provides a harrowing insight into the lives of the occupants of refugee camps from Tanzania to Kenya and Jordan. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Bienvenue au Réfugistan