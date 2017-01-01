DW (Europe) 17:30 bis 18:00 Dokumentation Transylvania in the Snow - A Journey Through the Cold Heart of Romania D 2015 Merken Transylvania conjures up images of remote mountain valleys where wolves howl and Count Dracula is up to no good in the pale light of the full moon. But what's Transylvania really like? This report embarks on a journey through the cold heart of Romania and encounters a priest who's enthusiastic about dogs. Regularly he organizes dog sleigh races to get closer to God. He takes huskies and malamutes out to pull his racing sleigh across the snowy wastes. Count Dracula's castle is located in Bran. The historical figure on which the Irish author Bram Stoker based his character of the blood-sucking vampire Count Dracula, is said to have once lived here. His name was Count Vlad Tepes, and his sobriquet was 'the Impaler', since he had several thousand enemies viciously impaled on posts. Whether you believe in all this or not, it's exciting to scare yourself a little from time to time. And where better to do that than in Transylvania? In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Transsilvanien im Schnee - Winterreise ins kalte Herz Rumäniens