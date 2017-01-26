 
 
Donnerstag, 26. Januar 2017
01:19 Uhr
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 26.01.2017
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

The Roma and Sinti Philharmonic - A Conductor and His Dream

D 2014
"The world is home to many symphony orchestras, but only one like this: its members are Sinti or Roma, all of them classically trained musicians who play in professional orchestras across Europe. They come together as often as possible to perform as ambassadors for their people, in an ongoing struggle against clichés and persecution, and in the fight to maintain awareness of their existence.
Originaltitel: Die Roma und Sinti Philharmoniker - Ein Dirigent und sein Traum

