Freitag, 03. Februar 2017
11:53 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Junior
Freitag, 03.02.2017
11:25 bis 11:50
Trickserie

Bibi Blocksberg

Folge: 3
Bibi als Babysitter
D 1995
Stereo
Bibi doesnt want to go with the family to visit Uncle Hugo and so she is delighted when Mrs. Schaller asks her to look after her twins. Theyve hardly woken up when they start grizzling. Although it is forbidden, Bibi uses a spell from her mothers spell book several times over, and keeps magicking the twins older. At some point they reach twelve years old and keep playing tricks on her. After Bibi has also managed to turn them red and green during the spell to turn them back, the twins escape and meet the Mayor, who thinks they are aliens.
Originaltitel: Bibi Blocksberg
Regie: Gerhard Hahn, Royce Ramos
Drehbuch: Ludwig Schultz, Ulli Herzog, Elfie Donnelly, Ulli Herzog
Musik: Heiko Rüsse, Fritz Killermann
Altersempfehlung: ab 6

