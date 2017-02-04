Classica 03:15 bis 04:50 Musik Gala aus Berlin - What a Wonderful Town Leonard Bernstein: Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town" / George Gershwin: "My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess", "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm" D 2002 Stereo 16:9 Merken Gesangssolisten: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Dore. European Voices, Wayne Marshall, Berliner Philharmoniker; Leitung: Simon Rattle. Werke von Leonard Bernstein (Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town") und George Gershwin ("My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess" - "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm"). Aufzeichnung des Silvesterkonzerts 2002 aus der Berliner Philharmonie. In Google-Kalender eintragen Gäste: Gäste: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Dore Originaltitel: Gala aus Berlin - What a Wonderful Town Drehbuch: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Musik: Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin

