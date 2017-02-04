|
Samstag, 04.02.2017
03:15 bis 04:50
Musik
Leonard Bernstein: Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town" / George Gershwin: "My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess", "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm"
D 2002
Gesangssolisten: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Dore. European Voices, Wayne Marshall, Berliner Philharmoniker; Leitung: Simon Rattle. Werke von Leonard Bernstein (Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town") und George Gershwin ("My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess" - "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm"). Aufzeichnung des Silvesterkonzerts 2002 aus der Berliner Philharmonie.
