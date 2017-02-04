 
 
Loading
Samstag, 04. Februar 2017
04:21 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
Classica
Samstag, 04.02.2017
03:15 bis 04:50
Musik

Gala aus Berlin - What a Wonderful Town

Leonard Bernstein: Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town" / George Gershwin: "My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess", "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm"
D 2002
Stereo
16:9
Merken
 
Gesangssolisten: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Dore. European Voices, Wayne Marshall, Berliner Philharmoniker; Leitung: Simon Rattle. Werke von Leonard Bernstein (Ouvertüre zu "Candide" - Auszüge aus "Wonderful Town") und George Gershwin ("My man's gone now" aus "Porgy and Bess" - "Ask me again" - "Fascinating Rhythm"). Aufzeichnung des Silvesterkonzerts 2002 aus der Berliner Philharmonie.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Gäste: Gäste: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael Dore
Originaltitel: Gala aus Berlin - What a Wonderful Town
Drehbuch: Kim Criswell, Audra McDonald, Thomas Hampson, Brent Barrett, Karl Daymond, Timothy Robinson, Michael
Musik: Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 440 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:10 bis 05:00
Seit 250 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 06:30
Seit 170 Min.
Der elektrische Reiter
Drama
ZDF 02:40 bis 04:35
Seit 100 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""